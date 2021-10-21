ST. THOMAS — The final touches are being put in place on Government House, nearly four years after hurricanes Irma and Maria severely damaged the historic building.
“We’ve come a long way from where we started. There were some ups and downs, but now we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dave Davis, the governor’s special assistant in charge of capital projects and facilities.
The building, completed in 1867, experienced extensive water damage due to the 2017 storms, and was left untouched and frequently unlocked until the restoration began in February 2020.
“From the third floor it flooded all the way down. All the floors were wooden floors, so they were all lifted up and had to be taken out and replaced,” Davis said.
The three-story building has a ballroom, full kitchen, conference rooms and a number of office spaces that will be used by the governor and other officials.
Another notable addition to the building includes two chairlifts and a new elevator, making the building fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
According to Davis, Government House has also worked with the Historic Preservation Society to return the rooms, specifically the ballroom, to as closely as it looked prior to the storms.
A number of antique pieces that were damaged in the building are also being restored and will be returned.
The restoration is eligible for 90% funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency with the local government providing the final 10%.
“We are finally on the road to the grant being obligated. In the meantime, the government still pays for the contractors knowing that once the grant is obligated, we will be reimbursed,” Davis explained.
As of August, the total project cost stands at $5,136,298, or about $1 million more than the original estimate.
J. Benton Construction was awarded the contract for the project, and is expected to have all construction on the building completed by Nov. 24.
Repairs on other government buildings have been in progress since the storms, including The Battery on St. John, which was completed in March.
The Arthur Abel Complex in Frederiksted will be the next priority project, along with repairs to Government House on St. Croix.
“It is being fully utilized right now, but there are some issues there that need to be addressed,” Davis said.
