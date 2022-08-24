A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate “the erection of the 44th and final tsunami warning tower at the D.C. Canegata Recreation Center and sports grounds on St. Croix,” according to a news release from the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and “the directors of a multitude of both federal and local governmental agencies” attended the ceremony, where VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen said he was proud to declare that the project was complete.

