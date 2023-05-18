Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce resigned on Wednesday, according to a Government House press release. Clarina Modeste-Elliott is now acting commissioner of the Department of Finance.
Bruce did not elaborate on her decision to step down, according to the release.
“I loved working with and leading this hard-working group,” she wrote. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve the people of the Virgin Islands.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. thanked her for her service to the people of the territory and wished her well in her future endeavors.