The Virgin Islands government is sliding ever closer to economic meltdown, and the territory’s gross domestic product will likely plummet by 12 to 14% as a result of the pandemic shutdown, according to an affidavit signed by Finance Commissioner Kirk Callwood.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic activity in the territory has virtually ground to a halt as tourism, the main industry in the territory, has effectively evaporated,” Callwood wrote. Flights and vacation bookings have all but ceased, and “all cruise ship calls in the territory have been suspended thereby further crippling the Virgin Islands economy.”
Tourism typically generates 30% of the territory’s gross domestic product and employs 25% of the civilian labor force, and “this sector has been reduced to almost zero,” Callwood wrote. Meanwhile, “the launch of the territory’s major secondary industry, the oil refinery on St. Croix, has been significantly impacted by the drastic drop in global oil prices and usage, depriving the government of another expected source of significant revenues.”
The Division of Economic Research “evaluated the likely impact on the Virgin Islands’ GDP across four scenarios assuming that the pandemic shutdown lasts 30, 60, 90, or 120 days,” Callwood wrote. “Under the 90 and 120-day scenarios, which we believe to be most probable, the Territory’s GDP will decline 12 to 14 percent.”
Callwood filed the affidavit on April 27 as part of a request for an emergency injunction filed by government attorneys who are fighting U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez’s order that the government, or “GVI,” pay the Government Employees’ Retirement System $63 million in overdue pension plan contributions and interest.
In one of his last acts as a federal judge before being replaced by former V.I. Superior Court Judge Robert Molloy, Gomez denied the government’s request for a stay on April 24. Gomez said he would delay the order only if the government could pay a $63 million bond.
That was “an amount far in excess of anything the GVI could post,” according to a motion filed by Deputy Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs asking for an emergency injunction pending appeal, which the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Thursday, just four days before the government’s first payment of $9 million would come due.
Thomas-Jacob’s motion and Callwood’s attached affidavit paint an alarming picture of the territory’s financial status.
Revenues over the last month fell by 50% compared to the same period last year, and “this crisis comes on top of the recovery from the 2017 hurricanes and the district court’s injunction barring collection of excise taxes in another case” in November 2018, Thomas-Jacobs wrote.
That ongoing case has cost the government nearly $61 million in excise tax revenue as of March 31, according to Callwood’s affidavit, and is “further compounding the Government’s perilous financial state.”
He wrote that “the government has had chronic cash flow challenges for many years,” and “the economic fallout from the coronavirus is unprecedented and unparalleled. The Virgin Islands has not escaped the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.”
“The GVI ‘has limited access’ to investment-grade capital markets,” and that access has further been affected by Gomez’s $63 million payment order “because banks ‘are now hesitant’ to lend to the GVI in light of the crushing obligations imposed by the final order,” Thomas-Jacobs wrote.
Paying the $9 million monthly installments to GERS is an impossibility, and “forcing the GVI to make the payments would require cuts in services and layoffs, crippling already-tenuous governmental operations,” she wrote.
The 3rd Circuit has ordered the government to file its opening brief within 30 days, and GERS must respond within another 21 days.
