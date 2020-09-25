The V.I. Senate Finance Committee favorably advanced a slew of budget bills Thursday to the Rules and Judiciary Committee, bringing the fiscal year 2021 budget one step closer to the governor’s desk.
Bills included:
• Bill 33-0377, the main fiscal year 2020 budget bill, which appropriates $608,622,509 for General Fund operations from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.
• Bill 33-0378, an act providing an appropriation of $6 million from the Anti-litter and Beautification fund to the Waste Management Authority and the Public Works Department.
• Bill 33-0379, an act providing an appropriation of $1,558,632 for the operating expenses of the Virgin Islands Board of Education.
• Bill 33-0380, an act providing an appropriation of $1 million for the operating expenses of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
• Bill 33-0381, an act providing an appropriation of $7,220,174 from the Business and Commercial Properties Revolving Fund of the V.I. government to the Property and Procurement Department.
• Bill 33-0382, an act providing an appropriation of $514,250 for the operating expenses of the V.I. Career and Technical Education Board.
• Bill 33-0383, an act providing an appropriation of $8.5 million from the Caribbean Basin Initiative fund.
• Bill 33-0384, an act providing an appropriation of $40,238,434 for the operation of the judicial branch.
• Bill 33-0385, an act providing an appropriation of $1,865,000 for salaries and expenses of the Board of Elections and the Office of the Supervisor.
• Bill 33-0386, an act providing a lump sum appropriation of $2,964,136 from the Health Revolving Fund for the fiscal year Oct. 1, through Sept. 30, 2021.
• Bill 33-0387, an act providing an appropriation of $48.5 million for the operating expenses of the V.I. Hospital and Health Facilities Corporation.
• Bill 33-0388, an act providing a lump sum appropriation of $2,386,390 from the Indirect Cost Fund for salaries, operating expenses and for other purposes of the Office of Management and Budget, the Division of Personnel, Property and Procurement and the Finance Department.
• Bill 33-0389, an act providing an appropriation of $2,447,334 for the operating expenses of the V.I. Office of the Inspector General.
• Bill 33-0390, an act providing an appropriation of $14.5 million from the V.I. Insurance Guaranty Fund as a contribution to the General Fund.
• Bill 33-0391, an act relating to the balance in the Insurance Guaranty Fund to amend the currently required $20 million amount that is set to increase to $50 million on Sept. 30 to $30 million.
• Bill 33-0392, an act providing an appropriation of $1,100,000 from the interest earned on debt service reserves as a contribution to the General Fund.
• Bill 33-0393, an act providing an appropriation of $52,219,112 from the Internal Revenue Matching Fund.
• Bill 33-0394, an act providing an appropriation of $23,025,000 for the operation of the Legislature.
• Bill 33-0395, an act providing an appropriation of $78,960 from the V.I. Lottery as a contribution to the General Fund.
Bill 33-0396, an act providing an appropriation of $1,681,909 for the operating expenses of the Public Employees Relations Board and the Labor Management Committee.
• Bill 33-0397, an act providing an appropriation of $1,794,456 to the Public Services Commission.
• Bill 33-0398, an act providing an appropriation of $1 million for operating expenses of the Waste Management Authority from the Sewer System Fund.
• Bill 33-0399, an act providing an appropriation of $1.5 million for operating expenses of Public Works and the Waste Management Authority from the St. John Capital Improvement Fund.
• Bill 33-0400, an act providing an appropriation of $2 million from the Internal Revenue Matching Fund as a contribution to the St. Croix Capital Improvement Fund.
• Bill 33-0401, an act providing an appropriation of $830,840 to the V.I. Taxicab Commission.
• Bill 33-0402, an act providing an appropriation of $2,515,000 from the Tourism Advertising Revolving Fund to the Office of Management and Budget, the Police Department, Public Works, the Waste Management Authority and the Tourism Department.
• Bill 33-0403, an act providing an appropriation of $2 million from the Tourism Advertising Revolving Fund to the Education Department, the Agriculture Department and the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department.
• Bill 33-0404, an act providing an appropriation of $10 million from the Transportation Trust Fund as a contribution to the General Fund.
• Bill 33-0405, an act providing an appropriation of $34,366,559 for the salaries and expenses of the University of the Virgin Islands.
• Bill 33-0406, an act providing an appropriation of $25 million for the operating expenses of the V.I. Waste Management Authority.
• Bill 33-0407, an act to make fiscal year 2020 funds available until expended by amending Act 8219, thereby providing funds for the Board of Education and Act 8245, thereby providing funds for the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ office relocation; V.I. history books; legislative Civic Education Initiative; STEM summer project; Claude O. Markoe Steelpan trolley; Legislature’s gasoline excise tax consultant/lobbyist; and Sports, Parks and Recreation funds for the Sports Commission and Track and Field Federation equipment.
• Bill 33-0408, an act providing an appropriation of $2,893,437 from the Government Insurance Fund to the Labor and Finance departments.
• Bill 33-0409, an act amending Act. 8171 by changing Government Employees’ Retirement System direct contribution to outstanding employer contributions only.
• Bill 33-0412, an act making an appropriation of $30,000 to the University of the Virgin Islands as a grant to the League of Women Voters to conduct an educational campaign on the referendum to be held on the November general election.
• Bill 33-0413, an act making an appropriation of $250,000 from the General Fund to the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs for acquiring cannabis-related software.