Agriculture Commissioner-nominee Louis Petersen Jr. led testimony for the department, requesting a $7,372,393 appropriation from the General Fund for the 2024 fiscal year.

An expected $1 million in non-appropriated funding from the Tourism Department and multi-year federal funding already awarded through the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Specialty Crops, Forest Legacy, Urban Forestry and other grants bring the total amount of expected available funds to $10,427,537.