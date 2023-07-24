Agriculture Commissioner-nominee Louis Petersen Jr. led testimony for the department, requesting a $7,372,393 appropriation from the General Fund for the 2024 fiscal year.
An expected $1 million in non-appropriated funding from the Tourism Department and multi-year federal funding already awarded through the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Specialty Crops, Forest Legacy, Urban Forestry and other grants bring the total amount of expected available funds to $10,427,537.
During testimony, Petersen spoke of accomplishments across various departmental initiatives and ongoing challenges. The abattoir — or slaughterhouse — on St. Croix has faced numerous instances of equipment failure and malfunction, he said, adding that ideally, all equipment would be replaced. Permission to demolish St. Thomas’s derelict abattoir facility has been granted, and Agriculture staff are making staff for a mobile unit.
“Until the new unit is secured and installed,” he said, “We will continue our short-term strategy of shipping livestock for slaughter from St. Thomas to St. Croix monthly.”
In the afternoon, leadership from . Luis Hospital testified in defense of an $88,116,899 budget for the next fiscal year, adding that the hospital is on track to end the 2023 fiscal year at $82,614,570 — more than $4.75 million above their projected, budgeted revenue for the year.
In his closing statement, Luis Hospital Chief Executive Officer Douglas Koch called the work of hospital doctors and nurses commendable and expressed an understanding that funding does not exist for every program or initiative across V.I. government departments and agencies.
“We serve those that are in the greatest need,” he said. “And we take great pride in that. And we only ask that we continue to look at opportunities to find ways to find additional funding to able to promote those programs that we want to continue to unfold, for the betterment of this community.”