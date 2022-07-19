Senators in the Finance Committee met and discussed several more department budgets Monday — as well as problems varying from excessive seaweed choking the territory’s coastlines, to a lack of open libraries, to a multimillion-dollar environmental fine levied against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol testified that the department has a recommended budget of $25.99 million, which is comprised of an anticipated General Fund appropriation of $8.5 million, $5.29 million in contributions from non-appropriated funds, and $12.2 million in federal assistance from grantor agencies.
The general fund request is a 8.06% decrease, or $745,435 from the fiscal year 2022 appropriation of $9.25 million.
The appropriation includes an obligatory match for several federal awards, “mandatory obligations such as the Tutu Wells Mitigation site, the Virgin Islands Council on the Arts and the Historic Preservation Commissions,” Oriol testified.
Several senators asked if DPNR is planning to help mitigate the influx of sargassum that’s clogging marinas and harbors, and leaving a thick stench of rotting seaweed on beaches across the territory.
Finance Committee Chairman, Sen. Kurt Vialet, said the sargassum “is the worst I’ve seen it on St. Croix this weekend,” and Sens. Novelle Francis Jr. and Janelle Sarauw said the problem is affecting the boating community’s ability to work and earn a living.
Oriol said they’ve been trying to figure out how to keep the sargassum from coming in shore, and are “in discussion with a lot of the resorts to put in deflection booms.”
St. Thomas lacks the space on land to spread out and dry sargassum if it’s collected off beaches, and the territory in general doesn’t have the fresh water necessary to rinse the salt off and make it edible for livestock, Oriol said.
Recent scientific studies have also suggested sargassum may contain heavy metals that would make it unsuitable for compost.
DPNR recently reprogrammed $280,000 “to have more comprehensive looks at what can take place with sargassum,” Oriol said. “We are following, like most of the Caribbean, and trying to see if there’s an industrial use of it where it can be taken off and used, otherwise it’s just a nuisance.”
The methane and sulfur dioxide that are released from decomposing sargassum are also a concern, “so bringing it in bulk is an issue,” and “this is a discussion that’s taking place across the Caribbean right now.”
Oriol said booms would help keep the sargassum at sea, “but then that increases the number of structures in the water near shore and we have to look at the dangers to navigation with that as well.”
In response to questions from Vialet, Oriol said DPNR issued penalties of around $2.8 to $3 million for violations on Little and Greater St. James islands — which were owned by Jeffrey Epstein — and those penalties were forwarded to the V.I. Justice Department in 2020.
DPNR’s division of Coastal Zone Management, which is responsible for enforcing the territory’s environmental laws, cited Epstein on multiple occasions over the last two decades for illegal building projects on his private islands of Little and Great St. James, located off the East End of St. Thomas.
Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting criminal charges, and his estate could be held liable for the environmental fines. The estate’s attorneys have been selling off real estate and other properties to pay Epstein’s abuse victims and other obligations, and the Wall Street Journal reported in June that both islands were listed for sale for $125 million in March, and the price has since dropped to $55 million each.
V.I. Attorney General Denise George is pursuing a civil claim against Epstein’s lawyers and associates under the Criminally Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and “DPNR environmental allegations are incorporated in the civil CICO litigation that is still pending before the Superior Court,” Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh said in an email Monday, in response to questions from The Daily News.
Senators also questioned Oriol about the lack of functional libraries Monday, and he reiterated the department’s commitment to repairing and reopening libraries soon.
Oriol said only one library is currently open, the Regional Library for The Blind and Physically Challenged on St. Croix.
DPNR has 87 vacant positions — some of which are in the process of being filled — and Oriol said they posted 44 jobs in the 2022 fiscal year, hired 24 employees, and lost eight workers, so they’re behind in recruiting, and low salaries and the high cost of housing remain challenges.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory noted that 15 of the vacant positions are in the library division.
“This is very disconcerting that we are continuing to have these conversations. We continue to talk about the literacy rate, people reading at grade level, but we don’t really have a true focus and priority about libraries,” Frett-Gregory said. “It’s concerning that libraries are not a priority here in the Virgin Islands, we have to make it a priority.”
She also highlighted the lack of job postings on the DPNR website, and said every department coming before the Finance Committee is complaining about difficulty filling vacancies, “but we’re not seeing the vacancies posted on the websites.”
Veterans Affairs
Frett-Gregory praised Patrick Farrell, director of the Virgin Islands Office of Veterans Affairs, for having a thorough, functioning website.
Farrell said veterans and their families can access many important forms online, which has reduced foot traffic in the department’s offices.
Farrell presented his $1.2 million proposed budget, which Sen. Dwayne DeGraff said was above reproach.
“This one’s a check box,” DeGraff said.
He also praised Farrell for immediately responding to a situation involving a vulnerable veteran on the street, and “as one veteran to the next, that’s how we supposed to look out, and that’s the Virgin Islands way too, so thank you for that.”
Farrell said the office has committed to providing funding for veterans to seek healthcare at the medical facility of their choice, and if it’s off-island, “we will reimburse up to $250 of your ticket, something we have been working on for quite some time, so that is now coming to a close.”
He encouraged all veterans to access the website for more information at Veterans.VI.gov, and “text the word VETS to 1-888-652-8387,” to receive press releases directly from the Office of Veterans Affairs.
V.I. National Guard
Major General Kodjo Knox-Limbacker, adjutant general for the Virgin Islands and commander of the V.I. National Guard, presented his proposed local government budget of $3.01 million, which is $69,379 less than the 2022 appropriation, a 2.27% decrease.
The proposed budget requested from the V.I. government “is 17.3 times less than the federal projected contribution of $52,172,603,” Knox-Limbacker said.
“The Virgin Islands National Guard has an authorized military workforce of 852 service members comprised of 779 Soldiers and 73 Airmen. Our territories National Guard force consists primarily of federally funded workforce,” he added.
Like virtually every department in the government, the Guard is struggling to recruit an adequate workforce, and Knox-Limbacker said that’s one of his major concerns.
Francis asked about the possibility of getting a “PX,” or post exchange, also known as an “AAFES,” or Army and Air Force Exchange Service, back in the Virgin Islands.
Such posts are privately-run businesses where active duty and military veterans can go to receive discounts on goods like appliances, groceries, and other goods, but it’s been many years since the last PX closed in the Virgin Islands.
Knox-Limbacker said the territory didn’t have the buying power to make the company’s operation in the territory worthwhile, and Virgin Islands service members already have access to cheap alcohol and receive discounts from suppliers like Home Depot so they can access similar benefits, and other items like ranks and insignia can be purchased online.
The PX also was not profitable “primarily due to two things: mismanagement and abuse,” Knox-Limbacker said. “Right now a PX facility is not in the future for the Virgin Islands.”