TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands residents and businesses face fines under a stricter curfew imposed this week to stymie the COVID-19 spread across the territory.
Gov. Augustus Jaspert announced the two-week curfew, from 1 p.m. to 5 a.m., effective Tuesday.
The governor said adjustments have been made to remove warnings for first offenses for individuals breaking the curfew, for failing to wear a face mask or adhere to other social distancing guidelines. Individuals, he said, are subjected to being fined $100 on the spot. The cost is $1,000 for businesses, which also risk shutdown for failing to enforce social distancing measures or opening their doors without authorization.
On Monday, a day after BVI Premier Andrew Fahie said that members of the House of Assembly favored a 24-hour lockdown for 14 days, residents flocked to supermarkets and pharmacies.
However, Jaspert said that while a 24-hour lockdown is an option, it comes with significant cost — economically, socially and mentally.
“Therefore, we want to avoid this if at all possible, so not to put additional hardship on individuals who are already facing a very challenging time,” he said. “It is also worth remembering that we are facing a long-term threat from this virus, a threat which would not disappear if BVI was to go into lockdown for a couple of weeks.”
He added that as much as everyone would like it “we cannot plan for being completely COVID-19 free in the near future and it would be unrealistic to do so.”
“Instead, we need to use the next period to learn to function with COVID-19 so that our society and economy can keep going in the long term, rather than repeatedly closing and opening,” he said. Jaspert encouraged residents to stay home as much as possible as the limited hours of movement are for essential trips only, such as purchasing groceries or medicine or taking limited exercise.
Health Minister Carvin Malone said that as of Monday, the BVI has conducted 3,027 COVID-19 tests with 2,965 testing negative, 47 testing positive, and 15 results pending. Of the 47 positive cases, 38 cases remain active, eight cases have recovered, and one death was recorded.
“The BVI is experiencing small clusters of cases which are disbursed but interlinked,” Malone said of 35 cases since Aug. 17 that were traced back to individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus.
To date, he said, the confirmed cases have mainly been discovered on Tortola, in Huntum’s Ghut, Lower Estate, Long Bush, Cane Garden Bay, Hannah’s, Purcell Estate, Fat Hog’s Bay, Sea Cow’s Bay, Lambert’s Estate, and Road Town communities.
The primary and secondary contacts were found in communities on the eastern, western and central districts of the island and on Anegada.
Malone said the territory’s best chance of chance of containing the current outbreak, is to restrict movement of citizens over the next 14 days.
“This is our best chance of avoiding a scenario of community spread,” Malone said. ”We believe that we are seeing the tip of the iceberg and there are more persons possibility infected in the population who are asymptomatic and can readily spread the disease. Which means that we may have many undocumented cases of who are transmitting the virus.”