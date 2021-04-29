Global agricultural consultant FINTRAC is winding down its Virgin Islands base of operations and reducing staff as it prepares to close the business by 2023, its president Claire Starkey announced at a V.I. Economic Development Commission board meeting Tuesday.
In business for 30 years and a participant in the territory’s Economic Development Commission Tax Incentive Program since 2005, FINTRAC analyzes agriculture markets in developing countries for the United States Agency for International Development and other clients.
It has never before requested a waiver of its EDC obligations, Starkey said, and exceeded its employment requirement for more than decade.
But with five USAID contracts closing out in 2022 and no more planned, Starkey requested a certificate termination and a waiver of FINTRAC’s employment quota for 2021 and 2022, starting with a reduction from 16 to 10 employees.
Her staff is aware, Starkey said, and will be given one week of severance pay for every year worked along with outplacement services. The firm based in Charlotte Amalie has already eliminated two local positions and two employees have resigned, she said.
The firm plans to downsize to three employees in July 2022, and to one in December 2022.
“We said when we started that we hoped to be a model for a different kind of EDC company, and now we hope we can be a model for how to gracefully and responsibly exit,” Starkey told the board.
She and husband, Tom Klotzbach, who is also the company’s CEO, plan to remain in the Virgin Islands and will continue the firm’s charitable contributions to the territory, she said.
Lotus Holdings
Ann Kirkland is requesting an EDC certificate for a hybrid fashion design and investment business.
A V.I. resident with her husband and investment partner John Kirkland since 2014, Kirkland proposes to merge two companies, using income from her investment company, Lotus Family Office, to fund a fashion start-up that will design Virgin Islands-themed resort wear for women and men and market it internationally. Kirkland studied business in Taiwan but followed her passion for art to California where she studied fashion and textile design. Her training led to lucrative work designing for manufacturers, she said.
Her fashion business will design island-themed textiles and apparel for manufacture in Vietnam.
“If we do it right, it is very likely to become a successful business,” said Kirkland, showing the board some concept drawings of her work.
The Lotus Holdings application proposes to hire five employees within a year, not including Kirkland. Kirkland said she will mentor her design employees and sponsor and pay for their training to learn textile design.
On the financial investment side, Kirkland said they would recommend online classes for “self study and improvement.”
The merger of the two businesses raised questions about how each would be treated for tax purposes, how many employees each would hire and when. A request for more information about the company’s growth and permanent employment plans was taken offline to address outside the public meeting.