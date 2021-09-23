The V.I. Water and Power Authority said electrical service was restored to all customers in the St. Thomas-St. John district shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.
“An extended service interruption for customers on Feeder 8A and on a portion of Feeder 7C resulted from a Tuesday night pole fire which required a burned pole and damaged electrical equipment be replaced,” according to a news release from WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr.
The Sugar Estate fire, which occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, sent an apparent electrical fault to the Randolph Harley Power Plant, tripping three generating units and affecting service to customers on Feeders 6A, 7A, 7C and 7E.
Plant personnel restarted units and restored service to all but a portion of Feeder 7C and 8A as repairs were under way.
“For several hours following the fire, WAPA personnel worked to replace the compromised pole and install electrical equipment required to restore service to Feeder 8A and the transmission circuit. At approximately 3:20 a.m., crews commenced service restoration to the remaining customers and normalized the electric grid. All customers were restored at 4:10 a.m.,” the release stated.
Interim Executive Director Noel Hodge apologized Wednesday for the inconvenience customers experienced
.