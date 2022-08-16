ST. CROIX — The Fire Service is investigating a fire that damaged a residence in Estate Carlton, St. Croix, over the weekend, the agency said in a news release Monday.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, fire crews from the Herbert L. Canegata Fire Station (Richmond), Charles A. Seales Fire Station (Grove Place), and the Emile Henderson Sr. Fire Station (Frederiksted) responded to a reported structure fire in Frederiksted, the news release said.