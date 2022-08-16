ST. CROIX — The Fire Service is investigating a fire that damaged a residence in Estate Carlton, St. Croix, over the weekend, the agency said in a news release Monday.
At about 11 p.m. Saturday, fire crews from the Herbert L. Canegata Fire Station (Richmond), Charles A. Seales Fire Station (Grove Place), and the Emile Henderson Sr. Fire Station (Frederiksted) responded to a reported structure fire in Frederiksted, the news release said.
Fire personnel observed flames exiting a wooden home when they arrived in Estate Carlton. No on was in the residence at the time, and crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 45 minutes, the release said.
The Arson Investigation and Prevention Unit’s investigation of the fire is ongoing, but initial findings indicate that the fire originated in the laundry room, according to the release.
The American Red Cross is helping residents of the home who have been displaced by the fire.