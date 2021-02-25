ST. THOMAS — V.I. Fire Service officials are investigating an apparent illegal fireworks display in Magens Bay.
The incident occurred at 11 p.m. Sunday when individuals on a yacht at anchor set off a 10-minute round of shell-and-mortar fireworks that lit up the bay and echoed across the North Side of St. Thomas.
Fire Service Director Daryl George Sr. said government officials had not issued any permits for fireworks displays, as required by the V.I. Code.
The Fire Service is investigating videos of the incident, and photos shared to social media of trash bags filled with charred mortar tubes that had been dumped on Magens Bay beach.
George said Tuesday that the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources is also involved with the case, and “my inspectors are working closely with DPNR to speak with the crew of the vessel and take whatever action is needed.”
On Wednesday, George said investigators had contacted the captain of the yacht, “Lucky Lady,” and scheduled an interview with him when he returns from charter Saturday.
The V.I. Code’s definition of fireworks is broadly inclusive of a variety of incendiary devices, and prohibits the manufacture of fireworks in the territory.
The Fire Prevention section of the Code allows for permitted fireworks displays “handled by a competent operator” approved by local authorities, and requires that the fireworks “shall not be hazardous to property or endanger any person.”
Permit applications must be made in writing at least three days in advance of a fireworks display, according to the law.
George said violators are subject to a citation and penalties, and the law “doesn’t call for jail time” for a first offense.