ST. THOMAS — Investigators from the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services are working to determine what started a brush fire that broke out near Smith Bay beach on Monday morning.

“The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation at this time. Thanks to the swift response from both Lima and Echo companies, the fire was brought under control this afternoon, preventing further damage to the surrounding environment, and ensuring the safety of those nearby,” according to Jonelle-Alexis Jackson, public information officer for the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.