ST. THOMAS — Investigators from the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services are working to determine what started a brush fire that broke out near Smith Bay beach on Monday morning.
“The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation at this time. Thanks to the swift response from both Lima and Echo companies, the fire was brought under control this afternoon, preventing further damage to the surrounding environment, and ensuring the safety of those nearby,” according to Jonelle-Alexis Jackson, public information officer for the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
“As the investigation continues, the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services will provide updates to keep the community informed of any pertinent developments related to the incident,” she added.
While the cause of Monday’s fire remains unknown, the territory has had little rain and extremely dry conditions in recent weeks, and the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services announced a territorywide burn ban that began April 11.
“The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice and applies to all open fires, including campfires, bonfires, and trash, yard debris, or brush burning,” according to a news release. “Alternative methods for disposing of debris, such as chipping or composting, are encouraged. Additionally, VIFEMS urges residents to exercise caution while using outdoor grills or cooking equipment with open flames. Properly maintaining and monitoring such equipment, and keeping a fire extinguisher nearby, can significantly reduce the risk of accidental fires.”
According to the statement, VIFEMS “will continue to monitor weather conditions and assess fire risks throughout the territory. The public will be notified once the burn ban is lifted.”
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor summary published Thursday, the seven-day period ending on April 25 included occasional showers that dotted the territory, and rainfall totals at airport monitoring stations ranged from 0.02 to 0.78 inches.
“Much of the rain fell late in the period, with King Airport on St. Thomas receiving 0.54 inch on April 22-23, and Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix reporting 0.50 inch on April 23-24,” according to the report. “However, rainfall was insufficient to improve the drought designation, with St. Croix remaining in severe drought (D2) and St. Thomas remaining in moderate drought (D1). Abnormal dryness (D0) persisted on St. John.”
The drought levels were determined based on a variety of indicators, including the increasing depth of three U.S. Geological Survey wells, and poor vegetation health.
“On St. Croix, depth to water at the USGS Adventure 28 well topped 30 feet (on April 14) for the first time since late-October 2022,” according to the report.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.