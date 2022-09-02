The V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a multi-vehicle fire at the Towers Condominium Complex in Contant on St. Thomas early Tuesday morning, according to a news release. .

The incident occurred at around 2:40 a.m., when firefighters from the Omar Brown Sr. fire station, Hotel Company, responded to the report and found “two cars fully engulfed in flames and three additional vehicles partially on fire,” according to the news release.

