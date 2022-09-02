The V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a multi-vehicle fire at the Towers Condominium Complex in Contant on St. Thomas early Tuesday morning, according to a news release. .
The incident occurred at around 2:40 a.m., when firefighters from the Omar Brown Sr. fire station, Hotel Company, responded to the report and found “two cars fully engulfed in flames and three additional vehicles partially on fire,” according to the news release.
“The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes of the first unit’s arrival and extinguished within an hour and 30 minutes,” according to the news release. “No injuries were reported and the vehicles involved were damaged beyond repair.”
The Emile Berry Fire Station, Echo Company, was dispatched for additional support and the Arson Prevention and Investigation Unit is investigating the cause and origin of the incident.
