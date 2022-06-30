T.he V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services has added two new emergency response vehicles to its fleet
“The new acquisitions are two fire apparatuses known as pumpers, which are critical pieces of firefighting equipment. They are usually the first trucks to arrive on a fire scene and are used to pump water to deployed fire hoses,” according to a news release issued Monday.
The new pumpers were purchased with local funds appropriated by the 34th Legislature, and one will be assigned to each district.
“The procurement of these and other new emergency response vehicles is part of our plan to update and expand the agency’s fleet,” VIFEMS Director Daryl George said in a prepared statement.
“We are excited to have these vehicles in the territory and look forward to receiving the others that were purchased. We thank the 34th Legislature for providing funding for the purchases and Crowley for shippVIing the vehicles safely and efficiently,” George added.