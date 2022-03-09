Virgin Islands students will soon have new sources from which to learn V.I. history, with two books and a documentary on the Fireburn labor revolt being made available in the territory’s public schools.
The Fireburn Foundation announced recently it received a $20,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, part of funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities to support the group’s Fireburn Literacy Campaign.
Angela Golden Bryan, founder of the nonprofit, told The Daily News it will have lifetime rights to show “Fireburn the Documentary” and that elementary schools will receive copies of “James and the Fireburn,” while junior high and high schools will receive copies of “Fireburn the Screenplay.”
The schools’ libraries will receive copies of the books based on the average class size, “which on average is about 30 per school,” she added.
The St. Croix native noted that “James and the Fireburn” offers an introduction to the historical events of the Fireburn to a young audience, but also shares an anti-bullying message.
“It’s so important that people understand history, so it does not repeat itself,” Golden Bryan said. “Although it may not look exactly the same, it does repeat itself in many ways, such as showing up as bullying on the school grounds.”
“Fireburn the Screenplay” is a historical fiction, inspired by the pivotal Fireburn event, and the leadership of the four Queens.
“It’s about instilling in the children that sense of cultural pride, this is who we are,” said Bryan, who added she was personally inspired to tell the Fireburn story as her great-great grandmother participated in the revolt.
“Fireburn the Documentary,” filmed in February 2020, is an award-winning production that interviews historians, cultural ambassadors and educators considering the folklore, art and history surrounding the labor revolt.
To supplement the books and documentary, Bryan will interact with each class virtually and help create excitement around reading, writing and V.I. history.
“We see this Literacy Campaign as a way to bring history to life and celebrate the rich history and heritage of the Virgin Islands,” Bryan said.
As a part of V.I. History month, on March 16 Bryan will present to students via a virtual classroom presentation, which will include a screening of her documentary and an interactive session with students, according to V.I. Cultural Education Director Stephanie Chalana Brown.
The foundation is also creating facilitator’s guides for the books so students can have a more “uniform” experience, according to Bryan, who hopes the books will be in V.I. schools by fall 2022.
CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown praised the project, noting it was “an honor” for the organization to support the vision of Bryan “and the Fireburn Foundation by sharing the important historical information of Fireburn the Documentary with our young people by interacting with the students and helping to create excitement about reading, writing and Virgin Islands history and culture.”
Under the American Rescue Plan Act, the National Endowment for the Humanities has distributed $52.6 million in funding to the 56 state and jurisdictional humanities councils and interim partners, the release said.
The funds are intended to support humanities organizations, programs and professionals as part of advancing economic recovery in communities devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.