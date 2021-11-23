The V.I. Fire Service is mourning a firefighter killed in a vehicle crash on St. John on Monday.
“While returning to their duty station after training, two firefighters were involved in a motor vehicle accident on St. John that tragically took the life of one of the firefighters and injured the other,” according to a news release.
The brief statement provided little information, and did not say when or how the crash occurred, or provide the condition of the injured firefighter.
The Fire Service “will brief the public as more details become available,” according to the statement. “The name of the fallen firefighter is being withheld until next of kin is notified.”