The V.I. Health Department on Thursday confirmed the first COVID-19-related death on St. John, bringing the territory’s death toll to 16.
The deceased was a 59-year-old male. No other details were released.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in March, St. John has significantly trailed St. Thomas and St. Croix in terms of numbers of positive cases.
According to the Health’s Department’s latest COVID-19 report, released before press time on Thursday, St. Croix had a total of 423 positive cases and St. Thomas had 684. St. John only had 37.To date, St. Croix has suffered five deaths; and St. Thomas suffered 10.
The Health Department advised the public to continue following precautionary measures, including social distancing, wearing a mask when in company of others outside of those in the household, cleaning used areas and washing hands often with soap and warm water.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, please call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID- 19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.