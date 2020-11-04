Results from the first batch of absentee ballots made little impact to Tuesday night’s election results.
On Wednesday, 170 absentee ballots were counted in the St. Croix district and 305 in the St. Thomas-St. John district. In both cases, the top seven winning Senate candidates remained the same despite slim margins between a few of them.
On St. Croix, Democratic Senator Kurt Vialet remained on top with 4,517 votes, followed by fellow Democrats Genevieve Whitaker, Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. and Sen. Javan James Sr.
Fifth and sixth place finishers Samuel Carrion and Franklin Johnson, both Independent candidates, switched places, with Johnson now taking the fifth-place spot with 3,240 votes and Carrion coming in sixth with 3,234 votes.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens solidified his seventh-place finish, widening his lead over fellow Democratic Sen. Oakland Benta from 64 to 90 votes.
Sen. Allison DeGazon, who, along with Benta, missed the seventh-place cut-off, dropped to tenth place behind former Sen. Alicia Hansen.
In the St. Thomas-St. John district, Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory maintained her top spot with 6,645 votes, a now-126 vote lead over second-place finisher Sen. Janelle Sarauw.
Democrat Milton Potter continued at third place, and only 13 votes now separate fourth-place finisher Alma Francis Heyliger and Democrat Carla Joseph.
Rounding out the top seven were Sen. Marvin Blyden and Sen. Dwayne DeGraff, the latter having a 430-vote lead over eight-place finisher Sen. Athneil Thomas.
Roughly 2,000 absentee ballots, as of Oct. 26, were either mailed out or walk-in ballots. The V.I. Elections Board will continue counting absentee ballots on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The counting will be streamed via www.vivote.gov, facebook.com/wtjx, and facebook.com/vivote.gov.
For any question or concern, contact the St. Croix Elections office at 340-773-1021 or the St. Thomas office at 340-774-3107.