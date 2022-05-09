Anyone aspiring to run for local government office can submit nomination petitions and other pertinent documents to Elections offices territyorywide, beginning Tuesday.
Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes said the documents will be accepted beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The deadline to file is May 17, before 5 p.m.
Elections offices on St. Thomas and St. Croix will be open until 6 p.m. Tuesday, but on St. John the office hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Regular office hours and locations are:
• St. Croix Elections Office, Sunny Isle Shopping Center, Unit 26, 1st floor, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• St. Thomas Elections Office, Lockhart Gardens, Upstairs Banco Popular, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• St. John Elections Office, Market Place Suite II, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.
According to Fawkes, the nomination petitions and papers for the 2022 elections are available for pick up at Elections System offices territorywide .
“Supervisor Fawkes encourages aspirants to obtain their packages in a timely fashion and feel free to ask questions regarding the process,” the release stated.
To enter the offices, a mask or facial covering is required and must be worn correctly, hands must be sanitized before entry, temperature screening is in effect, and social distancing is required.
For questions about the process call (340) 773-1021 on St. Croix or (340) 774-3107 on St. Thomas.