ST. THOMAS — Organizers are all abuzz about a three-day music festival set for next month.
The Sol Seeker Festival aims to bring a new cultural experience to the Virgin Islands, as it will be one of the territory’s first electronic dance music (EDM) festivals.
Slated for Memorial Day weekend, the Sol Seeker Festival will take place at Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas.
“This is a new festival, it brings a whole new level of clientele that can consistently come back,” said Charlie Irons, Yacht Haven Grande’s general manager of real estate. “This will bring a different vibe and energy, and ultimately it will be putting back a lot of capital into the local market.”
Leigh Goldman and Ingrid Widvey, with Goldvey Consulting, have been working with local businesses and industry professionals to make the festival a reality.
“It’s a whole new invitation,” Goldman told The Daily News.
On Thursday the festival’s official website launched and phase one of the lineup has been announced, and features international talent such as Afrojack, Alan Walker, Charly Jordan, Deorro, Kim Lee, and KSHMR.
“These talents have a huge presence on social media, and we have case studies that are showing that they actually reach over 300 million people with a production like this,” Widvey said. “That exposure for the Virgin Islands, that’s unheard of.”
The festival will also draw on local talent from the territory and Puerto Rico, with performances from DJ Cypha, Natalia Roth, Gera Akate, and Jon Delgado.
“The more presence we can have as Virgin Islanders, the more influence we can have in the direction that EDM may be taking,” Goldman said.
Widvey was inspired to host an EDM festival in the territory as she saw other Caribbean islands, such as St. Maarten and St. Barts, holding similar events.
“SXM Festival draws people from 60 different countries, there’s no reason why the Virgin Islands should not be doing the same,” she said.
Widvey noted that music industry professional Joseph Daly, from London, has been on the event’s production team and has served as a talent scout.
“He’s a major resource in making this happen,” she said.
Event partners include CC1, Frenchman’s Reef (Buoy Haus), the V.I. Port Authority, and the Public Works Department.
“They’ve been incredibly enthusiastic and supportive,” Goldman said.
Widvey says they expect up to 4,000 concertgoers, and are working closely with local businesses, such as Local Trek and Caribbean Concierge, to organize shuttles, parking, and other amenities for locals and visitors.
“Getting that infrastructure in place is a huge part of making this an enjoyable experience,” Widvey said.
By scheduling the festival for late May, the consulting team hopes to extend the tourist season by bringing in thousands of new visitors to boost the local hospitality economy.
They anticipate the event will bring in $4.8 million in local production cost and attendees spend in the territory.
“The hope is that we operate something where everyone has an incredibly good time, where it’s safely done, and highly visible,” Goldman said.