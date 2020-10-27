FirstBank announced Monday that several of its systems have been restored after a “cybersecurity incident” on Friday led to nearly four days of restricted services.
According to a statement from First BanCorp, the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, an alert was detected Friday in the bank’s technology infrastructure, signaling a cybersecurity incident.
Upon detection, First BanCorp activated security protocols and preventive measures to protect its information and that of its customers. That included limiting certain bank services, a decision that many customers experienced over the past few days.
As of Monday, several of the bank’s operational and business systems have been brought back online.
First BanCorp insisted the incident did not impact the bank’s mainframe or core applications environment. “Based on the information currently known, First BanCorp does not expect any material impact on its business, operations or financial condition, nor any evidence of misuse of customer data,” the statement read.
First BanCorp carries insurance, including cyber insurance, which it believes will reduce any potential financial impact. However, it is in the early stages of assessing the incident.
First BanCorp notified law enforcement and applicable regulatory bodies, launched an investigation and “engaged the services of leading cyber defense firms and professionals” to deal with the matter, the statement continued.
“We thank all our clients for their patience and trust,” said Ginoris López-Lay, executive vice president of FirstBank Strategic Management and Individual Banking. “We continue to be committed and working diligently to restore all of our services.”