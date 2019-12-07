Fishers called on V.I. officials, including then-acting V.I. Fish and Wildlife Director Nicole Angeli, to “step up”and speed help to the industry that was hard hit in the 2017 hurricanes during a meeting in June on St. Thomas.
Daily News photos by SUZANNE CARLSON Edmund Bryan, a third-generation St. Thomas fisher who got his first boat in 1968, sells his catch at Fort Mylner on St. Thomas.
ST. THOMAS — The territory’s commercial fishers are still waiting for word on when the local government will start distributing $10.6 million in federal disaster relief funding granted after the 2017 hurricanes.
For months, the fishing community has met with representatives from the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, which is overseeing the disaster relief funding along with the Property and Procurement Department, to determine when they might receive a check.
