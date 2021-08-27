The Legislature’s Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture Committee is scheduled to meet Sept. 8 to discuss issues related to agriculture and fishing.
Committee Chairman Sen. Kenneth Gittens is urging farmers and members of the fishing industry to contact his office regarding the meeting.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 protocols are preventing us from hosting in-person hearings. However, we would like to hear from our farmers and fishers — particularly as it relates to the government agencies that support and regulate these industries,” Gittens said in a press release issued early this week.
The forthcoming hearing is a followup to a Senate meeting held in March in which representatives from the departments of Agriculture and Planning and Natural Resources testified about the state of the territory’s farming and fishing industries. Officials from the University of the Virgin Islands’ Cooperative Extension Program, which provides support to local farmers, were also present at the hearing.
The senator’s office email is senatorgittens@legvi.org and he can also be reached at 340-712-2243.