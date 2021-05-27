Fitch Ratings is maintaining a negative rating watch on more than $170 million of V.I. Water and Power Authority debt.
“The ‘CCC’ rating continues to reflect heightened default risk as a consequence of WAPA’s exceptionally weak cash flow and liquidity,” said Fitch in a rating action commentary released Monday.
“Based on unaudited information provided by the WAPA, the authority maintains modest amounts of cash on hand and borrowing capacity that is insufficient to service the full amount of scheduled maturities over the long term.”
A CCC rating represents a “substantial credit risk” in which “default is a real possibility,” according to Fitch.
WAPA’s precarious financial position is made worse by an uncertain regulatory environment, Fitch said.
“The Rating Watch reflects the ongoing prospects for additional governmental oversight of WAPA, which could adversely affect operating performance and increase the authority’s vulnerability to default. The U.S. Virgin Islands Legislature recently approved a bill granting the Virgin Islands Public Services Commission greater regulatory and operational oversight of the authority. Despite being vetoed by the governor, Fitch’s concerns remain heightened by the scope of the legislative initiative, which includes the development of a debt consolidation and management plan, and the possibility that such a plan could increase the likelihood of a distressed debt exchange.”
“These issues are more complex than they appear on the surface,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a statement following the rating watch announcement. “I vetoed the bill because it destabilizes our own assets. ... WAPA’s main problems are on the finance side. There are a lot of things going on at WAPA at one time, but the most precarious thing is their financial situation.”
Even without additional oversight, the Authority’s ability to repay its debts promptly is in question.
In late April, the Power Authority’s board met to discuss issues related to its cash crunch, including the inability to pay lines of credit with FirstBank.
At the meeting, the board voted unanimously to defer the first $1.3 million debt service payment on WAPA’s $94.5 million federal loan for water systems — the third such deferral, according to Acting Chief Financial Officer Debra Gottlieb, who said FEMA agreed to defer debt service payments to July.
The board had hoped to delay payments to FirstBank to October, but the bank would only agree to a 90-day extension to July 31 on $10 million and $4.87 million lines of credit for electricity systems, $1.125 million and $2 million lines of credit for water systems, and a $50 million overdraft credit facility. On April 22, the board voted to delay payment on an additional $21 million in lines of credit with Banco Popular.
On Monday, V.I. Water and Power Authority spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. said “WAPA has no comment on this matter at this time.”