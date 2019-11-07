Five contractors involved in critical areas of the Limetree Bay Refinery restart on St. Croix are reportedly not licensed to work in the territory, a revelation that left V.I. lawmakers Wednesday calling for greater scrutiny and enforcement of hired hands.

During a Senate hearing on St. Croix, Limetree Bay President and CEO Brian Lever told lawmakers that while he was aware of the five unlicensed contractors, he did not have a full explanation as to why they were still hired.

