Limetree Bay President and CEO Brian Lever appeared Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Government Operations, Consumer Affairs, Energy, Environment and Planning, on St. Croix, to give a status update on the Limetree refinery restart project.
Photo by V.I. Legislature
Daily News photo by CRISTIAN SIMESCU HOVENSA is coming under greater scrutiny following Thursday’s release of hydrocarbons.
Five contractors involved in critical areas of the Limetree Bay Refinery restart on St. Croix are reportedly not licensed to work in the territory, a revelation that left V.I. lawmakers Wednesday calling for greater scrutiny and enforcement of hired hands.
During a Senate hearing on St. Croix, Limetree Bay President and CEO Brian Lever told lawmakers that while he was aware of the five unlicensed contractors, he did not have a full explanation as to why they were still hired.
