A detective said in court Monday that V.I. Police are still working to determine the sequence of events that occurred during a chaotic traffic stop on St. Thomas Saturday, in which police said a driver tried to mow down officers, who opened fire on the vehicle.

Gunfire also struck an innocent bystander’s vehicle, but it’s unclear from available information whether the bystander’s vehicle was shot by police or the suspect, N’Kel J. Morton.

