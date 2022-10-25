A detective said in court Monday that V.I. Police are still working to determine the sequence of events that occurred during a chaotic traffic stop on St. Thomas Saturday, in which police said a driver tried to mow down officers, who opened fire on the vehicle.
Gunfire also struck an innocent bystander’s vehicle, but it’s unclear from available information whether the bystander’s vehicle was shot by police or the suspect, N’Kel J. Morton.
Morton, 28, was arrested Saturday and charged with numerous crimes, including six counts of first-degree attempted murder, assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, and related charges.
He was jailed with bail set at $300,000 and appeared in court via videoconference Monday, where Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis advised him of his rights.
The incident began at 6:32 p.m. Saturday when police from the Special Operations Bureau assigned to “Operation Over-Watch” stopped a black Honda Accord with window tint in the area of Food Center.
The driver, later identified as Morton, brought the vehicle to a stop on a “poorly lit” shoulder of Nicholas “Nick” Friday Drive and rolled down both windows, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Morton for his license, registration, and insurance documents.
Officers said the vehicle’s windshield was illegally tinted, and they asked Morton if he had marijuana in the vehicle.
Morton denied having any drugs, and police informed him they would be searching the vehicle based on the marijuana smell.
Morton refused to comply and accelerated the vehicle, running the driver’s side wheel over an officer’s foot, according to the fact sheet.
The injured officer removed his gun from the holster and “heard shots being fired from the direction of the black Honda Accord” and another officer.
It’s unclear from the fact sheet whether the first shots were fired by Morton or the other officer.
The injured officer told investigating detective Brian Bedminster that he was concerned for the safety of individuals in the area so he “aimed and discharged his firearm several times at the black Honda Accord to disable the vehicle and/or the driver,” according to the fact sheet.
The other officer also said that Morton attempted to run him over with his vehicle, and Morton sped off from the scene traveling east, according to the fact sheet.
Police said they searched the Red Hook ferry dock, Smith Bay, Coki Point Beach and surrounding areas, and eventually located the Honda ditched on Middle Road, according to the fact sheet.
Morton was apprehended at his mother’s home and the injured officer confirmed that he “was the same individual in the vehicle who fired upon officers,” according to the fact sheet.
Police said Morton had also left his documents “in the hands of the officers” when he sped off from the traffic stop, and a gun magazine was found in Morton’s vehicle.
An innocent bystander’s vehicle was also shot “while she was inside the vehicle,” and the six counts of attempted murder and other related charges were filed for the bystander and each of the five officers at the scene.
Bedminster wrote that the investigation is continuing and “this is all I could retrieve from the officers due to the magnitude of this matter.”
According to the fact sheet, “officers are all as good as they can be and will seek medical treatment when they recover from the experience.”
In addition, Bedminster wrote that while Morton was being transferred to the Bureau of Corrections, “Corrections Officers discovered over 20 grams of a white powder substance inside his bag of clothes which came from his mother. The substance was tested and was positive for Cocaine it was turned over to Forensics for evidence.”
In court Monday, Territorial Public Defender Alaine Lockhart-Mollah argued that the probable cause fact sheet does not present clear evidence for many of the charges.
The fact sheet does not say that “shots were fired by the defendant,” and the first shots may actually have been fired by a police officer, “so nothing puts it directly and squarely in the defendant’s purview that he fired those shots,” Lockhart-Mollah said.
“The case is still under investigation so I have to get a lot of information. I too am unsure who fired, or if he did fire, but a magazine was recovered from his vehicle, indicating that he was in possession of some type of firearm during the commission of a crime,” Bedminster said.
He also said there was one officer inadvertently omitted from the narrative of the fact sheet, but said the officer is listed in the police report.
While fact sheets filed in court are publicly accessible, the police department has long refused to release police incident and arrest reports to the public, arguing that the reports are protected investigative materials.
Norkaitis asked where exactly one of the officers was located at the scene during the incident.
“I don’t know your Honor. I don’t know because at the time it was very chaotic and the officers, we have a procedure that we go through that they have to speak to internal investigation and you have to go through a big ordeal and right now they’re on down time,” Bedminster said.
“I cannot even speak to them” until their rest period is over and “the department decides that they are ready to speak to the investigator,” Bedminster said.
“It would have been better if charges based on the allegations, that those charges that they were sure of were brought today, and then at a later point when they can speak to all the officers involved, and then amend it as has been done in the past. Because it’s very questionable as to a lot of things, to really find probable cause, to me on the bulk of these charges,” Lockhart-Mollah said.
“I’m just basing it off of what the officer indicated to me and what was relayed to me via 911 dispatch. Everything was going on so I had to compile all of the information that I have and make sure it was factual, I didn’t want to fabricate anything,” Bedminster said.
Norkaitis found probable cause for the charges, and turned to the question of Morton’s bail.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Morton has prior convictions for drug possession dating back to 2014, and is currently on federal probation until 2026 for a 2016 conviction for possession of a machine gun.
Norkaitis said Morton’s mother may serve as his third-party custodian, but ordered his bail to remain at $300,000, without the option to post 10% of that in cash to secure his release.
If he is able to secure his release, Norkaitis said he may continue working but must abide by a curfew from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
“The court bases this on the nature and the circumstances of these offenses, the alleged offenses, and the number of individuals that allegedly were involved in these charges with approximately six people,” as well as the federal conviction, Norkaitis said.