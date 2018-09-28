Five schools reopened on St. Thomas on Thursday, and students at Eulalie Rivera Elementary School on St. Croix are scheduled to report for class Monday.
V.I. Education Department spokeswoman Keva Muller said Thursday that Lockhart Elementary School, Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary School, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, Charlotte Amalie High School, and Joseph Gomez Elementary reopened without incident.
Lockhart had a pep rally for students, and many parents attended to help their children return to school, Muller said.
Modular classrooms are still being erected on the campus, and construction is cordoned off for student safety and all students are being accommodated in other classrooms until the modulars are complete, Muller said.
Bowsky students returned to school with new yellow and gold uniforms, and students at Charlotte Amalie received reworked schedules after repair issues forced certain classrooms to be left vacant, Muller said.
Grading work is continuing on a parcel of land west of Charlotte Amalie High School in preparation for an athletic field, Muller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.