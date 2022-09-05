Five years after hurricanes Irma and Maria tore through the Virgin Islands, five people who disappeared in the days after the deadly storms remain missing.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 3:31 am
Five years after hurricanes Irma and Maria tore through the Virgin Islands, five people who disappeared in the days after the deadly storms remain missing.
Law enforcement officials have said little about the cases since they were first reported.
Meanwhile, families of those who remain missing are still searching for closure, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.
Sokotto “Baba” Clendinen Jr., has been missing since Hurricane Irma hit St. Thomas on Sept. 6, 2017.
Panicked by the storm, Clendinen ran from his grandmother’s home in West Caret Bay as soon as the weather had calmed, and his family have been seeking information about his whereabouts ever since.
Scott Paul Hansen and Jennifer Stephens Robinson left St. Croix on their sailboat “Briseis” headed for Maho Bay, St. John, on Sept. 19, 2017 in an effort to avoid Hurricane Maria. Their boat was found near Puerto Rico without a dinghy, and the couple have not been seen or heard from since.
Georgia Anne Murphy was last seen on St. Thomas when Hurricane Maria hit on Sept. 19, 2017. Pastor Jeffrey Neevel of the St. Thomas Reformed Church filed a missing person report for Murphy on Dec. 14, 2017.
Hannah Upp was last seen on the morning of Sept. 14 leaving her home on St. Thomas. The next day, a construction crew at Sapphire Beach found Upp’s car keys, clothing and sandals by the beach bar. Her car was located at Sapphire with her purse, phone, wallet and ID inside.
Anyone with information about missing persons in the territory is asked to call 911. Those who wish to make an anonymous report also can contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or visit crimestoppersvi.org.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
