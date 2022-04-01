TORTOLA — Five H. Lavity Stoutt Community College students are vying for the titles of Mr. and Miss HLSCC in the college’s first pageant in 12 years.
The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at the college’s Eilene Parsons Auditorium and vying for Miss HLSCC are Chrystal Michel, 20; Gia Wilson, 20 and Tyra Daniel, 19. J’Adon George and David Persaud, both 18, are seeking the Mr. HLSCC title.
“We were on a 12-year hiatus and we spoke with some of the students and asked if they’d be interested in running for the Miss and Mr. HLSCC and the students were really, really excited,” HLSCC Director of Student Life Debbie Hodge said. “Because of their interest, I said ‘let’s do something’ so that’s how it came about.”
Hodge said she wanted to give students an opportunity to participate in a social event on campus, to showcase their talent while helping to raise funds.
Although she has never entered a pageant, Michel grew up around relatives who have.
“I felt like this was something to do to step into society and as a young adult, I’m trying to find my footing in the community,” the business administration major who’d like to eventually own her own business, said. “Winning the title would be an opportunity of a lifetime. I know this generation tend to forget how important college is and sometimes, it takes just one to remind them and I’m hoping that winning this show, will give me that platform to remind them.”
Wilson, a culinary arts student who likes to make curry chicken and rice with steamed vegetables, said she had considered pageantry before but wasn’t comfortable or confident in entering at the time.
“But now, I’m full of confidence and willing to try for Miss HLSCC,” she said. “To become Miss HLSCC would be being a great ambassador, going to students and showing them that they can choose something from their career and be great with it.”
Currently studying humanities, with the aim of becoming a criminal justice lawyer, Daniel says she suffers from anxiety and is scared of everything.
“When I saw the flyer seeking contestants, I thought it would be something to build my confidence, step out of my comfort zone, be a better person and help myself grow,” she said. “I know I’m going to do the best I possibly can.”
George, who said he is working on his confidence and getting accustomed to public speaking, is a computer science major who wants to be an interior designer and real estate agent.
“I found this pageant as an opportunity to overcome that fear,” he said. “I’m trying to be a good brand ambassador for the college, so if I win, it would mean a lot.”
Persaud, an electronic engineering major with an eye toward becoming a NASA engineer, said that the show is an opportunity, and that he felt he needed a positive change in his life.
“I felt very shy and distant from the things that were around me, so I took this opportunity to see where it would lead me to,” he said. “Winning the tile would be an accomplishment but I would be a representative of the college, so I want to have a positive change in my community and in the Virgin Islands, because that’s where I grew up.”