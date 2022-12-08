There was one boat in a class of its own at the Coral Bay Yacht Club’s 2022 Thanksgiving Regatta, and even though the ship didn’t sail the official regatta course, many would agree it was the unofficial winner of the day. Elliott Hooper’s 110-foot iron schooner Silver Cloud sailed at the regatta for the first time since Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the longtime Coral Harbor icon.

“No boat can compete with Silver Cloud, so she competes in her own class called the ‘E-class,’ for Elliott,” said CBYC Commodore Leah Randall. “The return of the E-class means so much. The man’s kept up an 1899 ironside boat that anyone else would’ve let go.”