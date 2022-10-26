Thunderstorms unleashed heavy rainfall throughout the territory Wednesday, flooding roadways and forcing the early closure of government offices territorywide.
The territory was under a flash flood watch throughout the day, and more rain is in the forecast through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Puerto Rico.
Forecasters urged residents to “plan to stop all outdoor activity and move to shelters,” as excessive rainfall could cause “flooding of urban areas, roads, small streams, and washes” with isolated flash floods.
Some resident welcomed the heavy downpour — to fill cisterns — but many expressed surprise about the unexpected downpour, which began in the wee morning hours Wednesday. By daybreak, however, most areas had dried out.
However, following the lull, a heavy downpour began around 11 a.m. on St. Croix and didn’t ease up until shortly after 4 p.m. Cars could be seen during the day plowing their way through heavily flooded streets, a pattern that continued into Wednesday night when the rains resumed in earnest around 8 p.m.
Residents on St. John reported in online posts that water was up to 3 feet near Starfish Market on Wednesday afternoon, and on St. Thomas several cars became stuck while trying to drive through flooded roadways.
Around 3 p.m. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., ordered that all government offices close, citing the heavy downpours. While schools closed at their normal time of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a “determination about classes” for today was expected later Wednesday, according to Bryan’s announcement.
There was no update as of Daily News presstime this morning.
The National Weather Service said that cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue into today with a 90% chance of rain. Maximum rainfall accumulations may range between three to six inches with some areas possibly experiencing up to 10 inches.
There will be a “moderate risk” of rip currents except on Friday, and a high risk of rip currents on Saturday and Sunday, especially on St. Croix, according to the NWS.
Winds and marine conditions “could slightly increase” today and a flash flood watch remains in effect through tonight, according to the forecast.