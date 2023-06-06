ST. THOMAS — Dr. Robert Vogt-Lowell was in Florida when the first COVID-19 shutdown left him with time on his hands.
The pediatric cardiologist, who grew up in Puerto Rico and began his career in medicine there, said he’d always loved the Caribbean. This history combined with a desire to extend his services led him to print out a map of the region and cold call clinics from Florida all the way down to Venezuala, and ask if anyone needed his specialty.
He got two responses. The first was from St. Croix, and the second was from Dr. Cecilia Penn, a pediatrician and then-interim chief medical officer at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
Since then, Vogt-Lowell has traveled to St. Thomas every two or three months to provide the kind of medical care that used to require patients — and their families — to leave the territory to find.
Schneider Hospital spokesperson Karen Rennie said many people in the territory have children with congenital heart defects or arrhythmias but they may not know that they can access procedures like pediatric echocardiograms, cardiac catheterization and heart surgeries on St. Thomas.
Typically, Vogt-Lowell said, pediatricians will contact him when they suspect his expertise is required.
“They are the first line of defense,” he said.
Even when he’s not on the island, advances in telehealth and telemedicine have enabled him to work with patients from Florida.
“The amount of piece of mind that’s provided when they see a specialist is, you know, priceless,” he said.
While his services are limited to St. Thomas for the time being, Vogt-Lowell said there have been discussions about expanding the scope of work to St. Croix.
And everything is done, pretty much, in one shot,” he said.
Patients and parents leave with an answer the day they see him.
