Prosecutors have been working to exchange information and evidence with attorneys for former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie and his two co-defendants, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Fahie, 51, former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and her son, Kadeem Maynard, 31, were arrested in April in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

