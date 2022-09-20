Prosecutors have been working to exchange information and evidence with attorneys for former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie and his two co-defendants, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Fahie, 51, former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and her son, Kadeem Maynard, 31, were arrested in April in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
It’s unclear from publicly available court records whether the parties have started negotiating any potential plea agreements, but federal prosecutors have been preparing to take the case to trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on Jan. 17.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Shane Butland filed the government’s Sept. 12 response to the May 11 standing discovery order, notifying the court that prosecutors have provided discovery to attorneys for Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard on June 14, and to Kadeem Maynard’s lawyer on July 14.
Items provided include “DEA reports, audio/video files (such as recorded meetings and phone calls) totaling over 8000 minutes, phone and computer data, WhatsApp communications, Puerto Rico law enforcement reports, and bank records,” according to the response.
After that disclosure “the government received additional video recordings and electronic data extracted from devices belonging to O. Maynard and Fahie,” according to the response, which includes items labeled “K. Maynard Phones.”
“Due to the voluminous amount of data and technical formatting issues, the government’s IT department was enlisted to assist with the copying of the files onto external drives provided by counsel for Fahie and O. Maynard,” according to the response.
The data was provided to Fahie on Aug. 17, Kadeem Maynard on Sept. 7, and the government “is engaged in discussions with counsel for O. Maynard and expects to receive an appropriate medium for the file transfer shortly,” according to the response.
The response also demands reciprocal discovery by the defense, pursuant to the court’s order, and acknowledges that prosecutors are required to share any newly obtained information or evidence with the defense to ensure a fair trial.
According to charging documents, DEA agents said they recorded the trio discussing plans to help a self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah group ship Colombian cocaine through BVI ports to the U.S. undetected by law enforcement.
Oleanvine Maynard and Fahie were arrested on April 28 at a Florida airport after undercover agents took them aboard a plane and showed them bags of fake cash as payment for their participation in the scheme, according to court records.
Court documents do not specify where on St. Thomas Kadeem Maynard was taken into custody, but prosecutors said Maynard had traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands to meet with the “sister” of a confidential informant, “to pick up a satellite phone, $30,000 for bribes, and to arrange for the delivery of his cocaine from St. Thomas to Tortola.”
The Maynards are both being held without bond at the federal detention center in Miami, according to court records and the Bureau of Prisons website.
Fahie was released from custody on June 13 after satisfying the terms of a $500,000 corporate surety bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond.
Those conditions include that Fahie remain under house arrest and live with his adult daughters, who are U.S. citizens, at their apartment in Florida.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.