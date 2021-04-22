ST. THOMAS — A Florida woman is the latest traveler to be charged with submitting an altered COVID-19 test to the territory’s online travel portal, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Kimberly Green, 35, was arrested Monday and charged with making fraudulent claims upon the government, accessing a computer for fraudulent purposes, use of false information, and filing or recording forged instruments, according to the affidavit filed by Chelston Richardson, a law enforcement officer with the V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs.
According to the affidavit, an epidemiologist with the V.I. Health Department notified Wanson Harris Jr., director of environmental health, on Friday that Green’s COVID-19 results had been rejected “due to concerns that the spacing and the lay out of the test appeared to be abnormal.”
A Florida Health Department investigation manager also confirmed that Green’s negative test result was in the Florida Department of Health’s system with a prior negative result, “but not anything as recently as April 13, 2021,” according to the affidavit.
On Saturday, Harris notified Lt. Gregory Penn, the V.I. COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force Commander, that the Health Department had written confirmation that Green’s test result had been altered.
Green had traveled to St. Thomas on Friday and on Monday, Richardson contacted U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents at King Airport on St. Thomas and asked them to detain her if she tried to leave the territory.
Agents detained Green that afternoon as she attempted to board a flight home to Florida, and she was turned over to Richardson and placed under arrest, according to the affidavit. Green was transported to Schneider Hospital where she tested negative for COVID-19, and she refused to give a statement.
Unable to post $5,500 cash, Green was held in jail for two nights until her advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.
Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s executive order requires incoming travelers to submit a negative COVID-19 test or a positive antibody test in order to enter the territory, and “we believe this executive order is unconstitutional.”
Matney argued that the order “treats those who are entering the jurisdiction differently than those who are leaving the jurisdiction, and the order infringes on interstate commerce and the tourism industry.”
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell said there is sufficient evidence at this stage to find probable cause for the charges against Green, and “you will make those arguments at the appropriate time.”
Matney said Green works in human services and “is employed as a case manager for a jail in Florida,” and was returning home from vacation at the time of her arrest.
Hermon-Percell said Green may be released from jail if she files notice of where she’ll be staying on St. Thomas, and she may travel home to Florida once she files confirmation of her employment and fulfills other requirements.
Green is the sixth person to be charged with entering an altered or forged COVID-19 test in the travel portal, which is intended to screen incoming travelers for illness to prevent the spread of the virus. Users of the online travel portal must acknowledge a statement that they could face prosecution if they knowingly submit false information to the government.
On St. Croix, law enforcement officers have arrested Clifford Mattson, Tammy Stevens, and Shania Shervington. On St. Thomas, officers have arrested V.I. Police Officer Annette Foy, Texas fugitive Breanna Ward and Green.