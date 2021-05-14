ST. THOMAS — U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert announced Thursday that Raquel Rivera was convicted at trial a day earlier in connection with smuggling marijuana into St. Thomas.
Shappert, in a released statement, said that according to evidence presented at trial, Rivera was stopped on April 22, 2020, at King Airport after arriving on St. Thomas from Miami.
Customs and Border Protection officers searched the luggage she was carrying, including one suitcase checked in Rivera’s name and one checked in the name of someone else. Inside, officers found 12 identical, vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana concealed in various items of clothing, including jeans, towels, and a Hello Kitty blanket. In total, Rivera had nearly six kilograms of marijuana in both suitcases, and when interviewed by officers that day she gave conflicting accounts of what was in the suitcases and who packed them.
The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations and CBP and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Natasha Baker and Nathan Brooks.
Rivera will be sentenced at a later date.