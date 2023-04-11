A small airline will soon provide additional flights between St. Thomas and St. Croix, but increasing inter-island travel options remains a major challenge, according to V.I. Port Authority governing board members who testified before the Senate Committee on Rules and Judiciary on Tuesday.
Board chairman Willard John said that the company “Fly the Whale,” is “going to be coming here and offering service between St. Thomas and St. Croix. Their planes hold nine passengers.”
John and board member and former Sen. Celestino White Sr. were renominated to the board by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., and are in the process of being confirmed by the Legislature.
John confirmed the company’s future in the territory in response to questions from Sen. Franklin Johnson, who asked about efforts to increase flights in the territory, particularly to St. Croix.
John said the Port Authority can provide incentives for airlines to offer their services, “so landing fees, etc. can be reduced or eliminated for a certain amount of time if they’re coming in for the first time, with the services between the islands.”
Cape Air and Silver Airways currently offer flights between St. Thomas and St. Croix. But the high cost, a lack of available flights, and cancellations has caused frustration for the traveling public, and senators — who are often personally affected and forced to arrive late or leave early from hearings to catch flights — have frequently brought up the issue as a hurdle for tourism and economic growth.
John emphasized that the government can’t force private airlines to operate in the territory, and ongoing pilot shortages and other issues make it difficult to provide frequent, reliable flights.
“We offer the incentives and we hope that they come, but there’s nothing we can do to force people,” John said.
Johnson asked if there have been any additional discussions with LIAT on expanding service in the territory. It appears from the airline’s website that LIAT is currently operating one flight a week between St. Thomas and Antigua.
“Yes, there have been discussions with LIAT, but LIAT has been having financial problems,” John said.
The company Fly the Whale was founded in 2006, and currently operates aircraft in the Northeast U.S., Florida, and the Bahamas, according to the company website.
