A small airline will soon provide additional flights between St. Thomas and St. Croix, but increasing inter-island travel options remains a major challenge, according to V.I. Port Authority governing board members who testified before the Senate Committee on Rules and Judiciary on Tuesday.

Board chairman Willard John said that the company “Fly the Whale,” is “going to be coming here and offering service between St. Thomas and St. Croix. Their planes hold nine passengers.”

