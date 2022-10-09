ST. THOMAS — Volunteers collected a variety of debris, ranging from metal bottle caps to folding chairs and even a shopping cart during a Saturday cleanup of John Brewers Bay.
Those who showed up to help in the annual V.I. Coastweeks beach cleanup, which started last month and will continue through Nov. 30, were armed with a clip board to tally the different trash found, and with a receptacle to put in small items.
Items such as a shopping cart was pushed to an area where the rest of the trash collected was gathered.
“We collected maybe about 100 to 150 pounds of trash,” Howard Forbes Jr., the director of the V.I. Marine Advisory Services, said Saturday. “I suspect most of it was plastic.”
Student volunteers told The Daily News that they do beach cleanups to create a cleaner environment and to gain community service hours on the side.
“I come to volunteer because I prefer to have a clean beach than a dirty beach,” Dejanee Boland, a junior at All Saints School, said.
Hitisha Vaswani, another junior from All Saints, said, “We live on such a beautiful island, and it’s not fair to have a dirty beach, so cleaning up is very important.”
Carolyn Allen, a professor at the University of the Virgin Islands, and her son Saiid Allen expressed similar sentiments.
“I’m an environmentalist, and I believe in clean oceans,” Carolyn Allen said. “We have a beautiful island, and I think we should keep it beautiful.”
Coastweeks is an international event led by the Ocean Conservancy that has focused on removing debris from coastlines for the last 30 years. It has inspired millions of people to assist with the cause for healthier seas, according to its website.
Student volunteers are eligible for up to 10 community service hours per cleanup, according to Forbes.
Last year, volunteers removed 2,400 pounds of waste between St. Thomas and St. Croix for the event, much of it being plastic beverage bottles.
The data gathered from the cleanups help implement legislative action and support different programs that receive funding to address marine debris.
A cleanup will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Altona Lagoon on St. Croix.