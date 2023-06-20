ST. CROIX — Virgin Islands culture will be spotlighted starting Thursday as The Ten Sleepless Knights hosts its second annual Folklife Festival on St. Croix.
The event will feature demonstrations and discussions on Crucian cooking and include moko jumbies, masqueraders, storytelling, basket weaving demonstrations, and quelbe music and quadrille performances.
Kendall Henry, who is organizing the event, said it’s spotlighting local culture in one place.
“This idea was birthed when we were invited to participate in the American Folklife Festival at the Smithsonian Institute in 1990,” he said. “We realized then that we have so much to share and began showcasing our culture more. In recent years, we decided that it was time to really organize and create this festival where we can really put the spotlight on everything that makes us who we are culturally and do it on a grand scale in a more concentrated area.”
The festival kicks off Thursday — ends July 3 — with a reception at Government House in Christiansted to honor some of St. Croix’s most celebrated culture bearers. This year’s honorees include long-time cook and cultural bearer Gloria Joseph; events planner and community activist Claire Roker; cultural educator Glen Kwabena Davis, and Curtis Williams, a legendary quadrille caller. The reception is by invitation only.
The festival will continue with a number of workshops and demonstrations that feature different aspects of local culture.
Henry said a special outreach will be made to local youth, so they can learn and play an integral part of preserving V.I. culture and traditions.
“On June 23rd we are inviting all of the summer camps to come to a series of workshops at Whim Plantation Museum to spend the day with us and immerse themselves in the arts of moko jumbie, may pole plaiting, basket making, cooking, quadrille dancing, kaiso singing and more,” he said of the Friday date. “The only way that they can really find the passion for these things is if we expose them and engage them and that is what we plan to do. We invited the summer camps, but anyone can bring their children to be a part and learn as well.”
The festival will also feature a panel discussion on Virgin Islands history, a presentation titled the “Cultural Evolution of Quelbe Music” and demonstration of the bomba, bamboula and African dances that will feature a special guest from Loiza, Puerto Rico.
Also, a photo exhibit planned for the event will take people down memory lane at the Caribbean Museum Center in Frederiksted. It will feature the works of Juliana Berry, comparing photographs from old Danish archives to modern locations. The exhibit will be on display through the end of July.
On July 2, the Folklife Festival will shift to Verne Richards Veterans Park — from 4 p.m. to midnight — with a show featuring Sugar Hill Quelbe Band from St. Kitts, Razor Blade Band from the British Virgin Islands, Ten Sleepless Knight from St. Croix and others.
Festivities will wrap up on Emancipation Day with a quelbe tramp and quadrille dancing from 4 p.m. to midnight on Strand Street.
Henry said the festival will offer something that is sure to resonate with every single person who attends. The goal is to make sure that the local culture and traditions are not lost.
“This is important because we will get to really shine the spotlight on all these important aspects of our culture,” he said. “No one part or its influence is more important than the other, but collectively they make up who we are, the important historical cues that exist and our reasons for wanting to preserve it.”