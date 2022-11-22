TORTOLA — Visitors and residents of the British Virgin Islands will be treated to some of the territory’s culinary delicacies at a culture and food fair Friday, as the celebration of Culture and Tourism month nears its climax.
Food will be available from 12:30 p.m. at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park. Attendees can expect to feast on local favorites such as fungi and fish, fried fish and johnny cakes, and saltfish.
According to a statement, the BVI Tourist Board will be polling visitors at the fair about what is their favorite Virgin Islands tart: coconut, pineapple, guava and guava berry. This hotly debated topic will be settled once and for all.
“If you want to get a taste of authentic BVI cuisine whether you are a visitor, resident or from the Virgin Islands diaspora, this food fair provides a perfect opportunity to experience this important aspect of our culture,” Junior Minister for Tourism and Culture Alvera Maduro-Caines said in a statement.
Fair attendees will also witness various cultural demonstrations, heritage exhibits and shop local handmade crafts in time for the holiday season.
On Friday night at the Cyril B. Romney Pier Park, fairgoers will get a taste of BVI music along with entertainment from special guest bands from neighboring islands.
In what the Tourism and Culture Department describes as “an evening of spectacular cultural entertainment,” a collage of bands from Anguilla, Nevis, and several villages around the British Virgin Islands will take the stage in a Fungi Fest. Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a brief opening ceremony, and it will be one of the highlights of the celebration of Culture and Tourism month.
Took and the Boys from Anguilla and Sugar Hill String Band from Nevis will highlight the Fungi Fest. A mix of local fungi bands will also perform including, Leon and the Hot Shots, The Lashing Dogs, Zion Sounds, The Razor Blades, 4 Strong International, and Cedar School Fungi Band. Other local primary school fungi bands will also perform.
“As a lover of music and culture and in my official capacity, I am proud to lead the return of the BVI’s premier cultural music showcase, the Fungi Fest,” Maduro-Caines said in a statement.
Another highlight of the evening will be the lighting of a 30-foot Christmas tree at 7 p.m. The tree was presented by the Rotary Club of Central Road Town.