TORTOLA — Visitors and residents of the British Virgin Islands will be treated to some of the territory’s culinary delicacies at a culture and food fair Friday, as the celebration of Culture and Tourism month nears its climax.

Food will be available from 12:30 p.m. at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park. Attendees can expect to feast on local favorites such as fungi and fish, fried fish and johnny cakes, and saltfish.