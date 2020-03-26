Gifft Hill School paired up with World Central Kitchen to distribute snacks to families with school-age children on Tuesday at the school’s upper campus and at Pickles in Paradise in Coral Bay. Distribution will continue on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
