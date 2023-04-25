ST. THOMAS — Groups of young adults met up on Main Street in downtown Charlotte Amalie on Tuesday evening to size up the music and get a little party on at the Steel Pan and Teen Tramp, one of many Carnival activities.
The bulk of the fans flocked to the Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra’s double-decker trolley, where the sheer power of pan players created a full range of harmonies that lured followers to chip their feet in time.
Selections such as Mark Anthony’s “Nada de Nada,” Destra Garcia’s “Jubilation,” and a medley of songs by local artists had many chanting along. Long days of practice went into preparing for Carnival, with chief instructor James Gittens, Jr. and the duo of Eltino Pickering and Shawn Steele, who handled the arrangements.
“We have the love for the culture and the music, so that just flows into the students,” Gittens said.
The majority of the night’s teenagers played on top of the truck, while a smattering of others walked the street, stopping for a verse here or chorus there at one band before moving to the next.
“It’s going really good. I like the songs they’re playing and I’m just really having fun,” said Maekayla Reid, 15, who showed up to support her little brother, a Rising Stars member.
She was there along with Akalah Phillips, 15, who came out to hear the different bands with her relative, K’myah, age 11.
Other steelbands on the road were the St. Thomas All Stars Steelband and Yard Vibes Steel Band, which got its start in 2019 by adults who outgrew the Rising Stars but wanted to continue with the music.
“Everybody’s in a good mood. Everybody’s having fun,” said Yard Vibes tenor player Miguel Bougouneau.
For Kareem “Archie” Forbes, chief arranger for the All Stars, the tramp was a chance to share a medley of new takes on older classics by Seventeen Plus, Wrecking Crew, and Jam Band.
“Pan is like another life of peace,” he said. “I try to learn the craft as much as I can and then pass it onto our kids.”
Those on steel pan were joined by the pounding bass of sound trucks pumping out tunes urging listeners. — some waving glow sticks — to enjoy themselves.
Okeem Prosper, 15, left his home because he “just wanted to have fun,” he said.
While Shilo Benjamin, 11, said he was there because “the music — it just sounds good.”