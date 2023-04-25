ST. THOMAS — Groups of young adults met up on Main Street in downtown Charlotte Amalie on Tuesday evening to size up the music and get a little party on at the Steel Pan and Teen Tramp, one of many Carnival activities.

The bulk of the fans flocked to the Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra’s double-decker trolley, where the sheer power of pan players created a full range of harmonies that lured followers to chip their feet in time.