An article on Page 5 of the June 26 edition of The Daily News incorrectly stated that the V.I. Water and Power Authority is still required to pay $5.4 million in overdue lease payments for generating Unit 27, in addition to the unit’s purchase price of $6.75 million and $145,000 in short-term rental payments. WAPA CEO Andrew Smith clarified that the Authority negotiated paying only the purchase price and one-time short-term rental payment, so the agreement settles all outstanding obligations, and no additional amounts are due.

