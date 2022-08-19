An article on Page 3 of Thursday’s edition of The Daily News stated that Government Employees’ Retirement System Administrator Austin Nibbs had cautioned that “if the estimated $1.6 billion unfunded liability was not addressed, retirees could experience a cut in benefits of 54% to 71%.” That figure is no longer current, and Nibbs testified to the Senate Finance Committee Monday that the Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liability (unfunded liability) as of Oct. 1, 2021 was $4.65 billion.

