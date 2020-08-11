MIAMI — Forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave that has the potential to become a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic this week.
The tropical wave is about 600 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands Monday morning and has had very little change in its showers and thunderstorm organization since Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters say it could develop into a tropical depression in the next day or two as it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph. The system has a 60% chance of forming into a tropical cyclone in the next two to five days, according to the hurricane center’s advisory at 8 p.m. Eastern on Monday.
The system is expected to enter conditions that are forecast to be “less conducive for development” by the end of the week. It is currently not a threat to Florida.
“It’s still very early to tell if this have an impact. It’s still very far away … in the eastern Atlantic,” said Robert Molleda, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “But these are the kind of kind of systems that if they do form, we need to prepare.”
He added: “This is a reminder that we are in the first active part of the hurricane season so we need to stay ready.”
A tropical depression is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less. If it were to at some point become a tropical storm, it would be named Josephine, national forecasters say.