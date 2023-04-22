A man arrested on domestic violence charges on St. Thomas caused serious injuries to a family member, including a skull fracture, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
The man, Caelin W. Henry, was publicly declared wanted by police after an assault that occurred at Paradise Bar at Sapphire Beach Resort on April 16.
The victims in the case spent the night in the emergency room, and told investigators on the morning of April 17 that they were fearful of Henry after he sent multiple threatening text messages, according to the fact sheet.
On Tuesday, a police officer delivered medication to the victims’ home because they were “absolutely terrified” of Henry and didn’t want to leave until he was captured, according to the fact sheet.
One of the victims told police that Henry had approached them at the bar, and created a disturbance, grabbing and running away with their belongings, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said Henry is a former boxer, and began repeatedly punching the other victim while they tried to get him to stop, and he fled the area when employees came to assist, according to the fact sheet.
The victim who was punched told police he would need to travel to the mainland for treatment for a concussion and hairline skull fracture, and provided medical paperwork that showed he received 21 stitches in his face and suffered orbital fractures around both eyes, which would require surgery, according to the fact sheet.
Police located Henry on Wednesday, and placed him under arrest. He was charged under the domestic violence statute with first- and third-degree assault, as well as first- and third-degree robbery, mayhem, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace.
Henry waived his right to remain silent and told police that the victim had attacked him first, and “he had been meaning to make a police report” but “hadn’t found the time to do so,” according to the fact sheet.
Police noted that Henry “had swelling around both eyes and bruises on his knuckles,” and transported him to Schneider Hospital for treatment after he complained of head and stomach pain, according to the fact sheet.
