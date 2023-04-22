A man arrested on domestic violence charges on St. Thomas caused serious injuries to a family member, including a skull fracture, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.

The man, Caelin W. Henry, was publicly declared wanted by police after an assault that occurred at Paradise Bar at Sapphire Beach Resort on April 16.

