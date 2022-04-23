ST. THOMAS — Jurors found 33-year-old John Jackson guilty on all counts Friday, after deliberating for nearly seven hours in his rape trial.
Before returning their verdict, the jury heard closing arguments Friday morning from Assistant U.S. Attorney Donna Rainwater, who said the people who reported Jackson to law enforcement are “heroes.”
Their actions likely prevented Jackson from abusing additional victims, Rainwater said.
Jackson was found guilty of all charges filed in a six-count indictment, after jurors deliberated for six-and-a-half hours. The trial got underway in District Court on Monday.
Four of the six counts are related to a victim referred to in the indictment as Jane Doe 1 — production of child pornography, first-degree rape of a person whose resistance was prevented “by stupor or weakness of mind” because of an intoxicating substance, aggravated second-degree rape of a person between the age of 13 and 15, and transportation of a minor for sexual activity. The other two counts are transportation of a minor for sex, related to two additional victims, Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3.
The Daily News is not identifying the young women by name because they are victims of sexual assault.
“The law protects those who cannot protect themselves,” Rainwater said during closing arguments.
There are several federal laws that prohibit adults from having sex with minors under the age of 18, “under any circumstances,” and Rainwater said those statutes are on the books for good reason.
“Teenagers are dumb. They make dumb decisions. Their brains are not fully developed, they cannot comprehend the consequences of some of their dumb decisions. That’s why the law exists,” Rainwater said. “Teenage girls are particularly vulnerable. They want so badly to be accepted.”
She said Jackson didn’t need to use a weapon or physical force to get his victims to do what he wanted.
“A little gift. Some attention. Maybe some weed. It’s pretty easy to manipulate a teenage girl. The law is designed to protect teenagers from their own poor decisions,” Rainwater said.
Jane Doe 1 was intoxicated the first time she and Jackson had sex, and “she was not only a child, she was a drunk child,” Rainwater said. “He knew her state and he took advantage of it.”
The prosecution — Rainwater, Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker, and Criminal Chief Jill Koster — spent three days eliciting testimony from victims and witnesses, and presenting evidence that Jackson had sex with a succession of three schoolgirls half his age between 2017 and 2019.
The victims each described the sex acts Jackson performed on them, and Jane Doe 2 in particular had trouble getting through the painful process of explaining such intimate details to a room full of strangers.
“It was difficult for her to talk about this,” Rainwater said. “It took multiple questions just to get her to say the words.”
Jackson was arrested by V.I. Police on Feb. 6, 2019, after the father of Jane Doe 1 filed a report.
Jackson was initially released on bond. He was subsequently arrested and charged with federal child pornography crimes after investigators found a video on Jane Doe 1’s cellphone that Jackson had filmed while having sex with her. Prosecutors also filed charges related to the two previous victims, who were discovered after Jane Doe 1 said she had been introduced to Jackson by Jane Doe 2. Jane Doe 3 testified that she introduced Jackson to Jane Doe 2, at his request.
During the trial, jurors watched a video of Jackson admitting to police that he repeatedly had sex with Jane Doe 1 when she was 15, as well as a video Jackson filmed during one of those encounters.
Rainwater made it clear that Jackson is the only person responsible for his crimes.
“Under no circumstances is a 30-year-old man allowed to have sex with a teenager,” Rainwater said. “Adults cannot have sex with minors.”
When Jane Doe 1 told friends about Jackson, one girl realized that the situation was serious, Rainwater said.
That girl, “was a good friend. She acted like an adult and she said, ‘You’re going to tell, or I will. This is wrong, this is illegal. It can’t continue,’” Rainwater said.
Jane Doe 1 cried as she struggled to tell her father what Jackson had done, and “he kept asking, and he kept asking, ‘What’s the matter?’ And she kept crying. And finally she told him, ‘I did something stupid,’” Rainwater said.
“Her father took her to the police station the very next day,” she said.
The victim blamed herself, and it took effort from her family and law enforcement to convince her “this was not your decision, it was his,” Rainwater said. “This is not your burden to carry.”
Rainwater said prosecutors filed more charges related to Jane Doe 1 because there was more evidence available, and Jackson had been having sex with the girl in the days and weeks leading up to her police report.
That enabled investigators to find and preserve the 53-second video Jackson had filmed on Jane Doe 1’s phone, and execute a search warrant at his home where investigators found marijuana and other evidence, including a gold bracelet and distinctive pillowcase captured on the video.
Rainwater urged jurors to use their “common sense,” and said the evidence presented is sufficient to find him guilty. “You don’t need DNA, you don’t need fibers.”
Jackson did not take the stand in his own defense. His attorney, Yohana Manning, did not call any witnesses or present evidence before resting his case.
During closing arguments, Manning worked to point out inconsistencies in the victims’ statements, and question why police didn’t collect more evidence. He said investigators should have taken fingerprints from a container of marijuana found in Jackson’s home, DNA samples from his car, and obtained copies of the girls’ school attendance records to cross-reference with the times they said Jackson picked them up in the middle of classes to go have sex.
“The government has failed miserably to prove my client knowingly transported a minor for the purpose of sexual activity,” Manning said. “What we have here is allegations.”
Jane Doe 3 testified Wednesday that Jackson would pick her up and “he would just park in the parking lot next to the school and he would put me in the dirty truck and have sex with me on the floor.”
Manning said prosecutors should have shown jurors the truck and “let the jury see whether or not two people can fit on the floor of the truck. This is how these things line up.”
He told jurors they have the power “to send a very strong message,” and said prosecutors did not meet their burden of proof.
“He’s a Jackson, he was a big fish to them,” Manning said.
Jackson and his older brother, Julius Jackson, both competed in the 2008 Olympics. They are sons of three-time world boxing champion and Hall of Famer Julian Jackson.
Manning returned to the charges related to transportation of a minor for sex, and emphasized that Jackson gave the girls rides in his car but if “the sexual activity was incidental to that trip, you must find him not guilty.”
He also suggested that Jackson’s busy schedule should give jurors doubt about the girls’ testimony.
“He had a job, he had two boys,” Manning said. “He was training as a boxer. How in the world was he going to do all these things they said?”
“Smoke and mirrors,” Rainwater said during rebuttal. “The evidence is clear in this case.”
She pushed back hard against the suggestion that the victims were lying, and said Jane Doe 2 and 3 did not come forward to police themselves.
“This was not fun for them. They didn’t want to be found, they didn’t want to be interviewed. Detectives had to find them,” Rainwater said.
After speaking with the victims, police realized “this is a pattern. This is what he does,” Rainwater said.
“He used them. He used them for sex,” she said.
She emphasized that any suggestion that the victims invited their own abuse is not worth considering, and “is irrelevant. The law doesn’t care if a child thinks about it, wants to do it, doesn’t want to do it.”
For the victims, “there is no motivation to testify,” and “there is no benefit. They’re not winners in this,” Rainwater told jurors. “See through the smoke and mirrors and focus on what this is really about. It’s about the defendant, his actions. A 30-year-old man who not only preyed on one child, but multiple children. This is about what he did.”
A sentencing date has not yet been set, according to court records available Friday.
Jackson is facing the possibility of spending decades behind bars.
Suspected child exploitation or missing children cases may be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via its toll-free 24–hour hotline at 202-514-5678, or to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations at 787-729-6969.