TORTOLA — A former British Virgin Islands Customs officer has been charged in connection with an incomplete perimeter wall with price tag of more than $1 million at Elmore Stoutt High School following a probe.
Kelvin Thomas, 55, of Chalwell Estate, a Virgin Islands Party candidate in the 2003 elections, was charged with obtaining property by deception; making a false statement to a public officer and possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct.
The 1,500-foot wall project, which remained incomplete even as the price tag increased to over $1 million, was cited as an instance of fraud in the Commission of Inquiry report released in April. The COI, a 15-month probe into widespread government fraud, was mandated by former BVI Gov. Augustus Jaspert. Current Gov. John Rankin released the report publicly following the April 28 arrest, in Miami, of then BVI Premier Andrew Fahie.
According to the COI report, the Stoutt project’s contract was split between 70 contractors, 40 of whom had no construction license, violating Public Finance Management Regulations. The project was executed under the National Democratic Party administration in 2014 and 2015.
According to Royal Virgin Police Force statement on Monday, in 2021 a specialist investigative team was appointed to conduct a “full review” of a probe conducted by police in 2020 into the Elmore Stoutt High School Perimeter Wall Project.
This was to ensure that “all instructions” and “further actions requested” were complied with and that there was a thorough and fair investigation.
Thomas, on Monday, was granted bail and will appear at the Magistrates’ Court on a later date. Other persons were interviewed by Police and were released pending further investigation, according to the statement.
“The RVIPF believes that all suspects, accused, victims and witnesses have a right to due process and a right to a fair trial,” the statement said. “Therefore, the force will neither issue any further comments on this matter at this time nor entertain queries on this ongoing investigation.”
Thomas was unsuccessful in unseating the National Democratic Party’s Alvin Christopher for a seat in the Second District in the 2003 elections. Christopher was with the Virgin Islands Party, 1999-2003 before joining the NDP for the 2003 elections and retained his seat.