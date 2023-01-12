TORTOLA — Julian Willock, the former British Virgin Islands House of Assembly Speaker, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of human trafficking into the territory.
The arrest was confirmed by Willock himself, after the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force issued a statement noting the arrest of a 55-year-old male, but did not identify the individual by name.
According to the police statement, the unidentified male was arrested “following an investigation into visa waiver anomalies and suspected human trafficking into the BVI.”
BVI Police noted that the individual was released under probe, and citing the “complex ongoing investigation,” declined further details.
Willock in a statement issued Wednesday, however, made details of his arrest public.
“On January 10, 2023, at around 11 a.m. I was detained, questioned, and released without charges by six (6) Caucasian United Kingdom (UK) officers. They claimed I was being investigated on suspicion of Human Trafficking, because of some VISA waivers I had obtained over the years,” Willock wrote.
He explained that he had applied and obtained visa waivers in association with his company, Advance Marketing and Professional Services, the parent company of the Virgin Islands News Online website, which employs expatriate staff.
“These were all legally acquired through the Deputy Governor’s Office. Most of the VISA Waivers were obtained before my tenure as Speaker,” he wrote.
The Daily News contacted the office of Deputy Gov. David DaCosta Archer Jr., for comment and was told that the individual who could provide Willock’s visa waiver statement was out of the office. The unidentified individual did not respond as of Daily News press time this morning.
In his Wednesday statement, Willock said it was his “understanding” that “all persons who came via visa waivers” under his business had since “left the territory” as per immigration requirements.
“I know the people of the Virgin Islands are fully awake and still have confidence in my integrity, for it was suggested if they could not get me via the Commission of Inquiry, they had to get me another way,” Willock said, citing the 900-plus page report released in April 2022 by Gov. John Rankin, following a 15-month probe into widespread fraud among BVI leadership. The COI was requested by Rankin’s predecessor, Augustus Jaspert.
“I will continue to uphold the rule of law and have reverence for both the Constitution and Government Policies, both in my private and public life,” Willock said in the prepared statement, noting that he and his lawyer are working to put the “unfounded allegations” to rest.
Willock was first sworn in as speaker of the House of Assembly on March 12, 2019.
His arrest makes him the second highest political leader in the BVI facing possible criminal charges.
Former Premier Andrew Fahie was arrested on April 28, 2022, on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges.
In May, then acting Premier Natalio Wheatley condemned what he described as the “deplorable actions” of Fahie during a session of the House of Assembly.
At the time, Wheatley, who was elevated to the position by Rankin, following reports of Fahie’s arrest also reportedly asked Willock, who was speaker at the time, to resign.
Wheatley did not publicly address the matter, but Willock addressed it on the House floor, noting he would tender his resignation but that he had also sought legal recourse.
At the time, Willock said he received a call from Wheatley at 8:05 a.m. on May 3, advising him that the “majority of members” agreed that he should resign.
“I asked the Acting Premier during the telephone conversation if he was aware that I did anything wrong? He said ‘no.’ I asked him if he has any knowledge that I was implicated in any aspect of the Commission of Inquiry’s report in any way? He said ‘no’,” Willock said on the House Floor back then. “I asked the Acting Premier, to his knowledge, if I was under any active investigation on any matter of governance or misconduct while in office? He said ‘no’. So I was surprised with his proposal and message.”
Willock said he also asked Wheatley “to at least give me until the next day” to tender his resignation in order to clear his office and advise his family, among a to-do list.
“I have sought legal advice on this matter and I have agreed with Acting Premier to offer my resignation,” Willock said at the time. “Both honorable members and the public will hear more on this whole matter from me.”
Willock has been a polarizing figure since his 2019 appointment as speaker. He famously took Fourth District Representative Mark Vanterpool to court and lost. Vanterpool, who was elected to office on Feb. 25, 2019, resigned on March 5, but then had a change of heart. Willock accepted the resignation as valid, although he wasn’t appointed speaker until March 12.
The saga lasted four months until Fahie stepped in, and Vanterpool joined the House of Assembly four months later.
In August 2021, Willock filed a court injunction to stop lawyers Bilal Rawat, Andrew King and Rhea Harrikissoon from participating in the COI, unless and until they were admitted as BVI attorneys. Legal costs of $121,000, which were later reduced to $98,000, were incurred for his case.
Fahie, in November 2021, despite a public backlash and protests by residents, brought a highly contentious motion to the House of Assembly, which was passed 5-3, for BVI taxpayers to foot Willock’s legal costs in the failed injunction. He appointed a House Committee comprising Vanterpool as chairman, Third District Representative Julian Fraser and Natural Resources and Labor Minister Vincent Wheatley, to advise on whether Willock personally, or the House of Assembly, should incur his legal costs. The committee was given a two-month time frame that was later extended.
The three member House of Assembly Special Select Committee in May 2022, ruled that Willock was personally responsible for $100,000 accrued in legal costs for his failed injunction against the COI lawyers.
Fahie, 52, and BVI Port Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, were arrested in a sting operation on April 28, 2022, in Miami, hours before they were to board a plane back to the BVI. Maynard’s son, Kadeem Maynard, 31, was arrested that same day on St. Thomas. Fahie and the BVI ports director were attending the Seatrade conference in Miami when they met with what they believed to be members of the Mexican drug cartel, but in reality were meeting with an undercover DEA agent and a confidential source or “CS.”
Since October 2021, the latter had been meeting with Kadeem Maynard for information. He set up the informant with his mother, who in turn set up the CS with Fahie. Oleanvine Maynard, according to a 15-page affidavit filed by the DEA, even described Fahie during a recorded conversation with the CS as both a “little crook” and one who would not hesitate to take part in a scheme if the opportunity arose.
Willock on Wednesday also revealed that some of his personal items were seized during his arrest a day earlier by what he described as “United Kingdom (U.K.) officers.”
“I am yet to have my communication devices returned to me by the UK investigators, however, I take this opportunity to thank the public for their good wishes, telephone calls to family members and many of my employees, words of encouragement, and I also thank my attorney at law,” he said.