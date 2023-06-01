Former British Virgin Islands Port Authority Director Oleanvine Maynard will plead guilty to her role in a cocaine trafficking case that has also ensnared her son, Kadeem Maynard, and former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents said they recorded the trio discussing plans to help foreign cocaine traffickers move through BVI ports to the United States undetected by law enforcement, and Oleanvine Maynard described Fahie as “a little crook,” according to the initial charging documents filed in April 2022.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.