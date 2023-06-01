Former British Virgin Islands Port Authority Director Oleanvine Maynard will plead guilty to her role in a cocaine trafficking case that has also ensnared her son, Kadeem Maynard, and former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie.
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents said they recorded the trio discussing plans to help foreign cocaine traffickers move through BVI ports to the United States undetected by law enforcement, and Oleanvine Maynard described Fahie as “a little crook,” according to the initial charging documents filed in April 2022.
After more than a year in jail, 61-year-old Maynard told the court she intends to plead guilty, and the U.S. District Court of Southern Florida filed a notice Tuesday that she will appear for a change-of-plea hearing at 11 a.m. on June 12 .
Her son, Kadeem Maynard, 32, who recently notified the court he intends to plead guilty, is scheduled to appear for his change-of-plea hearing at 2 p.m. the same day.
That leaves Fahie, 52, the only one of the three co-defendants who has maintained his not-guilty plea and still awaiting trial. Fahie is also the only one who was able to post bond and was released from jail after the trio were arrested in April 2022.
Fahie was released from federal custody on June 13, after satisfying the terms of a $500,000 corporate surety bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond. Fahie has been living with his daughters in their Miami apartment while he awaits trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on July 17.
The Maynards have both been jailed without bond at the Federal Detention Center in Miami since they were arrested April 28, 2022, in a sting operation by the DEAhat includes audio and video recorded meetings with a confidential DEA source.
Kadeem Maynard told the source that he and his mother could facilitate shipment of cocaine through the territory, and that his mother offered to provide licenses and “set up shell companies” to hide drug proceeds because “you have to legitimize what you’re doing,” according to the DEA affidavit.
Further, it noted they also “discussed the need to meet with Fahie and another BVI government official,” identified in the document only as “Government Official 1,” and Oleanvine Maynard said she knows Fahie and “if he sees an opportunity, he will take it.”
“Maynard added: ‘you see with my Premier, he’s a little crook sometimes ... he’s not always straight,’” according to the affidavit.
DEA agents arrested Fahie and Maynard when they traveled to Miami to a popular tourism conference, and took Kadeem Maynard into custody on St. Thomas. Fahie and the Maynards were charged with conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering. Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard are also charged with one count each of interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering.
The Maynards’ plea agreements have not yet been filed, and it’s unclear what specific charges they will admit to. It’s also unclear what penalties they might face at sentencing.
Conspiracy to import a controlled substance carries a maximum term of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine, while conspiracy to engage in money laundering and attempted money laundering each carry a possible 20-year prison sentence and a fine of $500,000 or “twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.”
The charge of foreign travel in aid of racketeering carries a possible five-year prison term and a maximum $250,000 fine.
